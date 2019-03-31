Dr. Ghulam Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghulam Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ghulam Khan, MD
Dr. Ghulam Khan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Obgyn of Jacksonville LLC13241 Bartram Park Blvd Unit 1309, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 288-6910
- 2 11701 San Jose Blvd Ste 114, Jacksonville, FL 32223 Directions (904) 288-6910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Khan since 2007. He is awesome and his staff. I know I’m in the right hands. He’s very thorough and provides the best care possible.
About Dr. Ghulam Khan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Bengali and Hindi
- 1306999735
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Arabic, Bengali and Hindi.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
