Overview of Dr. Ghulam Surti, MD

Dr. Ghulam Surti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.



Dr. Surti works at Harbor Psychiatry & Mental Health in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Tobacco Use Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.