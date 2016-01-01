Dr. Ghulam Surti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ghulam Surti, MD
Overview of Dr. Ghulam Surti, MD
Dr. Ghulam Surti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.
Dr. Surti works at
Dr. Surti's Office Locations
-
1
I2b Lab LLC4631 Teller Ave Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 887-7187
-
2
Butler Hospital345 Blackstone Blvd, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 455-6357
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Surti?
About Dr. Ghulam Surti, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1861499675
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Surti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surti works at
Dr. Surti has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Tobacco Use Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Surti speaks Hindi.
Dr. Surti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.