Overview of Dr. Gia Compagnoni, MD

Dr. Gia Compagnoni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Compagnoni works at Advanced Surgical Care in Barrington, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL and Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.