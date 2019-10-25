Dr. Gia Compagnoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compagnoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gia Compagnoni, MD
Dr. Gia Compagnoni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Advanced Surgical Care802 FOX GLEN CT, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-8161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Algonquin Office1345 Ryan Pkwy, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 381-8161
Crystal Lake Office650 Dakota St, Crystal Lake, IL 60012 Directions (847) 381-8161
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't ask for better care than what I am currently receiving from Dr. Compagnoni and her staff. Prior to surgery, Dr. Compagnoni very patiently and clearly explained the surgery process and follow-up treatment options. She took all the time I needed to answer my questions and calm my fears. She and her staff were wonderful in coordinating with all my pre and post surgery tests and test results and options were promptly and clearly communicated. Her team sets a high standard and it is most appreciated.
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1225081029
- McGaw Med Center
- Northwestern University Chicago Il
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- General Surgery
