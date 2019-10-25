See All General Surgeons in Barrington, IL
Dr. Gia Compagnoni, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (26)
Map Pin Small Barrington, IL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gia Compagnoni, MD

Dr. Gia Compagnoni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.

Dr. Compagnoni works at Advanced Surgical Care in Barrington, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL and Crystal Lake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Compagnoni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Surgical Care
    802 FOX GLEN CT, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-8161
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Algonquin Office
    1345 Ryan Pkwy, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-8161
  3. 3
    Crystal Lake Office
    650 Dakota St, Crystal Lake, IL 60012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 381-8161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Treatment frequency



Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abnormal Mammography Requiring Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Discordant Breast Pathology Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Increased Risk to Develop Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 25, 2019
    I couldn't ask for better care than what I am currently receiving from Dr. Compagnoni and her staff. Prior to surgery, Dr. Compagnoni very patiently and clearly explained the surgery process and follow-up treatment options. She took all the time I needed to answer my questions and calm my fears. She and her staff were wonderful in coordinating with all my pre and post surgery tests and test results and options were promptly and clearly communicated. Her team sets a high standard and it is most appreciated.
    Marilyn Z — Oct 25, 2019
    About Dr. Gia Compagnoni, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gia Compagnoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Compagnoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Compagnoni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Compagnoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Compagnoni has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Compagnoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Compagnoni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Compagnoni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Compagnoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Compagnoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

