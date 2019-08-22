Dr. Giac Consiglieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Consiglieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giac Consiglieri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Giac Consiglieri, MD
Dr. Giac Consiglieri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Lakeside Hospital.
Dr. Consiglieri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Consiglieri's Office Locations
-
1
Inland Neurosurgery & Spine Assoc.105 W 8th Ave Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 624-9112
-
2
North Spokane220 E Rowan Ave Ste 240, Spokane, WA 99207 Directions (509) 624-9112
-
3
John M. Gray M.d. Inc.525 Doyle Park Dr Ste 102, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 523-1873
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Adventist Health Mendocino Coast
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Lakeside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Consiglieri?
Very friendly staff and Doc explains everything and answered all my questions. Surgery scheduler is amazing and so friendly. Would definitely recommend .
About Dr. Giac Consiglieri, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124208277
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University California San Diego
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Consiglieri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Consiglieri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Consiglieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Consiglieri works at
Dr. Consiglieri has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Consiglieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Consiglieri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Consiglieri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Consiglieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Consiglieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.