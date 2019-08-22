Overview of Dr. Giac Consiglieri, MD

Dr. Giac Consiglieri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Consiglieri works at Inland Neurosurgery & Spine Assoc. in Spokane, WA with other offices in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.