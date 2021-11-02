Dr. Giacomo Guggino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guggino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giacomo Guggino, MD
Overview of Dr. Giacomo Guggino, MD
Dr. Giacomo Guggino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Guggino's Office Locations
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (South Tampa)3115 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 492-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Gugggino since I've been a little kid. He's patient, kind, and one of the best there is, so much so that I fly down from NY to see him. If you have the chance, go!
About Dr. Giacomo Guggino, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Italian
- 1093757585
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Med Center|Geo Washington University Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guggino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guggino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guggino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guggino has seen patients for Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guggino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guggino speaks Italian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Guggino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guggino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guggino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guggino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.