Dr. Giancarlo Ferruzzi, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Giancarlo Ferruzzi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Ferruzzi works at UTH Clarity Guidance Center- Psychiatry in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UTH Clarity Guidance Center- Psychiatry
    8535 Tom Slick Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-6375

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Suicidal Ideation
Homicidal Ideation
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Giancarlo Ferruzzi, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891844866
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
