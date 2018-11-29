See All Oncologists in Bridgeton, MO
Dr. Giancarlo Pillot, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Giancarlo Pillot, MD

Dr. Giancarlo Pillot, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Pillot works at St Louis Cancer Care in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO and Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pillot's Office Locations

    St Louis Cancer Care
    3440 De Paul Ln Ste 201, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 291-3312
    Saint Louis Cancer Care
    226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 45W, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 579-0051
    Midtown
    1031 Bellevue Ave Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 579-0051
    St Louis Cancer Care
    10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 137A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 579-0051
    St Louis Cancer Care
    10004 Kennedy Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 842-7301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Lung Cancer

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Nov 29, 2018
    Two years ago my husband saw Dr. Allen who has since retired. We saw Dr. Pillot and he is the BEST!! He takes all the time you need/want with him, explains everything In detail and explains it in a way you understand it! He spent a LONG time with us! He is calming, compassionate, reassuring and funny too! I would highly recommend him to anyone needing care! He is an EXCELLENT DOCTOR!!
    Matt Wilkins in St. Louis, MO — Nov 29, 2018
    About Dr. Giancarlo Pillot, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1316994098
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    • Barnes & Jewish Hosp-Wash U
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • Michigan State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giancarlo Pillot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pillot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pillot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pillot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pillot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pillot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pillot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pillot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

