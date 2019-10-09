Overview

Dr. Giancarlo Speziani, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Waterman, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Homestead Hospital.



Dr. Speziani works at Florida Cardiology PA in Orlando, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Heart Disease and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.