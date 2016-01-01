Overview of Dr. Gianfranco Toso, MD

Dr. Gianfranco Toso, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 67 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Toso works at Berks ENT Surgical Associates in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.