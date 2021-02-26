See All Podiatrists in Hixson, TN
Dr. Giang Nguyen, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (6)
Map Pin Small Hixson, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Giang Nguyen, DPM

Dr. Giang Nguyen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hixson, TN. 

Dr. Nguyen works at Gentle Foot Care in Hixson, TN with other offices in Whitwell, TN and Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

    Gentle Foot Care PA
    1021 Executive Dr Ste 101, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 877-0050
    Whitwell Medical Plaza
    13851 Highway 28, Whitwell, TN 37397 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 875-8779
    Orange Grove Center Primary Health Care Services
    615 Derby St, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 875-8779

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Feb 26, 2021
    Dr. Nguyen has taken care of me on several occasions. I’m diabetic and have arthritis in my feet. She gave me shots in my foot that took away pain and is wonderful. I can walk without pain now. She has also fixed ingrown toenails for me. Glad to be her patient.
    Gail Herport — Feb 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Giang Nguyen, DPM
    About Dr. Giang Nguyen, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1215072244
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giang Nguyen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

