Dr. Giang Quach, DO

General Surgery
1.8 (5)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Giang Quach, DO

Dr. Giang Quach, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Quach works at Houston Colon - Med Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Colon - Med Center
    6560 Fannin St Ste 1404, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-0600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Giang Quach, DO

    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124432935
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University, Surgical Critical Care | The University of Texas Medical School, Colon and Rectal Surgery
    Residency
    • Beaumont Trenton, General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giang Quach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quach has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quach works at Houston Colon - Med Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Quach’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Quach. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

