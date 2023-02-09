Dr. Giang Quach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giang Quach, DO
Overview of Dr. Giang Quach, DO
Dr. Giang Quach, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Quach's Office Locations
Houston Colon - Med Center6560 Fannin St Ste 1404, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quach saved my husband’s life. He was caring and patient, taking the time to answer all of our questions. We are so grateful to him.
About Dr. Giang Quach, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1124432935
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University, Surgical Critical Care | The University of Texas Medical School, Colon and Rectal Surgery
- Beaumont Trenton, General Surgery
- Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quach has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quach accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Quach. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.