Overview of Dr. Giang Quach, DO

Dr. Giang Quach, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Quach works at Houston Colon - Med Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.