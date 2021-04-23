Dr. Gianina Usera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gianina Usera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gianina Usera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.
Northwell Health Physician Partners- Endocrinology at Great Neck, NY865 Northern Blvd Ste 203, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 708-2540
- 2 2133 Vadalabene Dr, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-4350
- Anderson Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
First visit; excellent! She is very knowledgeable and caring without being arrogant. I am looking forward to working with her to treat my diabetes.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295040590
- Hofstra - Northwell School of Medicine
- Bridgeport, Yale-New Haven University
- Bridgeport Hosp Yale University
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- New York University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
