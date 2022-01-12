Overview of Dr. Gianni Persich, DPM

Dr. Gianni Persich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Persich works at All County Foot and Ankle in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.