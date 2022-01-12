Dr. Gianni Persich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Persich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gianni Persich, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gianni Persich, DPM
Dr. Gianni Persich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Persich works at
Dr. Persich's Office Locations
-
1
All County Foot and Ankle Llp2856a 41st St, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 777-0360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Persich?
Wonderful Surgeon and Podiatrist. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Gianni Persich, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1477570372
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Persich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Persich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Persich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Persich works at
Dr. Persich speaks Croatian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Persich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.