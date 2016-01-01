Dr. Gianpiero Palermo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palermo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gianpiero Palermo, MD
Overview of Dr. Gianpiero Palermo, MD
Dr. Gianpiero Palermo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Palermo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Palermo's Office Locations
-
1
Reproductive Medicine215 East 68th Street Suite 7, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palermo?
About Dr. Gianpiero Palermo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750648267
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palermo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palermo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palermo works at
Dr. Palermo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palermo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palermo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palermo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.