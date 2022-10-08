Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giant Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Giant Lin, MD
Dr. Giant Lin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with University of Michigan Medical Center (Ann Arbor)
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Summit Medical Group140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9970
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lin is simply amazing. Wife was seen by three different Doctors over a period of time causing a lot of stress and never really fixed the problem. But today after ONE visit The issue is fixed. How can one Dr. Just go in look around And BOOM fixes the problem. It just goes to show some are Smarter then others. Thank GOD for all the real good doctors. Thank you so much Doctor Lin.
About Dr. Giant Lin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical Center (Ann Arbor)
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
