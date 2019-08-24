Overview

Dr. Gideon Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Lewis works at Lewis & Lewis PA in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.