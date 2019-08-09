Dr. Gideon Lewis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gideon Lewis, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gideon Lewis, DPM
Dr. Gideon Lewis, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Gideon J Lewis, DPM FACFAS650 N Wymore Rd, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (321) 207-9680
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Lewis for several years. I have a lot of problems with my feet. He fits me in when I have an emergency and is very attentive to my issues. I am so thankful for his knowledge and the advice he gives me. He is also a caring and compassionate person. I love how he listens and supports his patients. He is a great doctor and also has a great bedside manner. You don't always find that at the doctor's office.
About Dr. Gideon Lewis, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1871572206
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.