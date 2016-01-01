Dr. Gideon Tarrash, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarrash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gideon Tarrash, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gideon Tarrash, DPM
Dr. Gideon Tarrash, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Oceanside Podiatry, Oceanside NY2965 Long Beach Rd Ste 200, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 766-8500
Franklin Square Podiatry1040 Hempstead Tpke, Franklin Square, NY 11010 Directions (516) 775-7565
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gideon Tarrash, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Tarrash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarrash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarrash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarrash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarrash.
