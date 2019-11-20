Overview

Dr. Gie Yu, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.