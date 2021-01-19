Overview of Dr. Gifford Lorenz, MD

Dr. Gifford Lorenz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Lorenz works at Southeast Lung Associates in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.