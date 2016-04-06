Dr. Gifty-Maria Ntim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ntim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gifty-Maria Ntim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gifty-Maria Ntim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care27235 Tourney Rd Ste 2500, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 215-9544
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ntim is an excellent physician! She was fully present when seeing me. She listened, asked questions and allowed me to give thorough explanations regarding my health and problems. I trusted her immediately. She is thorough and follows up. She made me feel listened to and that my perceptions had value. Her demeanor is kind, thoughtful and respectful. Dr. Ntim is awesome!
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ntim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ntim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ntim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ntim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ntim works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ntim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ntim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ntim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ntim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.