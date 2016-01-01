Overview of Dr. Gigi Chen, MD

Dr. Gigi Chen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pleasant Hill, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at John Muir Oncology Medical Group in Pleasant Hill, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA and San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.