Dr. Gigi Diamond, MD
Overview of Dr. Gigi Diamond, MD
Dr. Gigi Diamond, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Va Med Ctr-Nyu
Dr. Diamond works at
Dr. Diamond's Office Locations
-
1
Livingston Subspecialty Group P.A.349 E Northfield Rd Ste 200, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 597-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was admitted to the hospital May 2018 and was there for about 2 months. Dr Diamond was my Infectious Disease doctor and for the most part, was the lead doctor on my case. I was diagnosted w/Endocarditis at 31 yrs old and even underwent open heart surgery! Dr diamond saves my LIFE and was the most caring and brilliant doctor I’ve met to this day! I cannot thank her and her team enough<3 You cannot get a better doctor If you tried!
About Dr. Gigi Diamond, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1295757359
Education & Certifications
- Va Med Ctr-Nyu
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamond works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.