Overview of Dr. Gigi Kroll, MD

Dr. Gigi Kroll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Kroll works at Newport Center Womens Health in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.