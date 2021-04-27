Dr. Gigi Kroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gigi Kroll, MD
Overview of Dr. Gigi Kroll, MD
Dr. Gigi Kroll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Kroll's Office Locations
Gigi Kroll MD Apc180 Newport Center Dr Ste 265, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 706-0181
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gigi Kroll delivered our baby in December 2020. She did a fantastic job and we were so happy with the results. She was kind and considerate and explained everything very well to us. I highly recommend her services.
About Dr. Gigi Kroll, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1912951773
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kroll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kroll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kroll.
