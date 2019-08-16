See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Brea, CA
Dr. Gigi Thomas, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Brea, CA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gigi Thomas, MD

Dr. Gigi Thomas, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brea, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Thomas works at Gigi Thomas, MD in Brea, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Thomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gigi Thomas, MD
    417 S Associated Rd, Brea, CA 92821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Ataxia
Arthritis
Gait Abnormality
Ataxia
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 16, 2019
I was very pleased with Dr Thomas, she really cares.
— Aug 16, 2019
Photo: Dr. Gigi Thomas, MD
About Dr. Gigi Thomas, MD

  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • 1477617314
Education & Certifications

  • UCI MC
  • UCI MC
  • University of Southern California School of Medicine
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Gigi Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

