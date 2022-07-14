Dr. Gihan Elmeniawy-Farag, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmeniawy-Farag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gihan Elmeniawy-Farag, MD
Dr. Gihan Elmeniawy-Farag, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Gihan Makram Elmeniawy-farag MD PC5091 Amboy Rd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-9773
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Dr. Farag is a wonderful human being! She listens to you, spends time explaining all her concerns, is excellent at diagnosing. You can always count on her to follow up with you if you leave messages. I would recommend her if you need a great compassionate, understanding ,truly concerned Dr.
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
