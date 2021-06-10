Dr. Giju Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giju Nair, MD
Overview of Dr. Giju Nair, MD
Dr. Giju Nair, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.
Dr. Nair's Office Locations
Rockwood Urology Center910 W 5th Ave Ste 801, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 755-5121
Multicare Deaconess Hospital800 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 458-5800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Mann-grandstaff Veterans Affairs Medical Center4815 N Assembly St, Spokane, WA 99205 Directions (509) 434-7000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
Dr. Nair was amazing from our first consult to the snip snip. I went in very nervous and didn’t realize I was 100% relaxed until he was half way through the physical examination. We chatted like two friends while he was performing the surgery. I wish my GP was like Dr. Nair.
About Dr. Giju Nair, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neoucom Affil Urol/Akron Genl and Summa Health Sys
- Akron Genl Med Center
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Urology
