Overview of Dr. Giju Nair, MD

Dr. Giju Nair, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.



Dr. Nair works at Rockwood Clinic in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.