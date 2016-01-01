Overview

Dr. Gil Melmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Melmed works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.