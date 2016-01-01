Dr. Gil Melmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gil Melmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Gil Melmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-4100Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center At Cedars Sinai Medical Center8730 Alden Dr # 204E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gil Melmed, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336102524
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
Dr. Melmed has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
