Dr. Gil Weitzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weitzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gil Weitzman, MD
Overview of Dr. Gil Weitzman, MD
Dr. Gil Weitzman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Weitzman works at
Dr. Weitzman's Office Locations
-
1
Kenneth R Kafka MD310 E 72ND ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 472-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weitzman?
Dr Weitzman has been my parents doctor for many many years. My dad is now 98 yrs old. Dr Weitzman saw my parents through many medical emergencies as well as regular check ups. He was always very knowledgeable, kind & extremely concerned about my parents health. And he always stayed in close contact with me. He was always available when either of my parents had a medical emergency. He has my highest recommendation
About Dr. Gil Weitzman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164442968
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weitzman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weitzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weitzman works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Weitzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weitzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weitzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.