Overview

Dr. Gila Leiter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Leiter works at Park Avenue Women's Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.