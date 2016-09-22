Dr. Gila Leiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gila Leiter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gila Leiter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Leiter works at
Locations
-
1
Park Avenue Women's Center1160 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- POMCO Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leiter?
Dr. Leiter is a great doctor who is very calming to patients, and her experience shows with every interaction. She is kind, considerate and will always go the extra mile for her patients. She helped me get birth control that made sense for me and is always ready to answer my questions.
About Dr. Gila Leiter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, German, Hebrew and Yiddish
- Female
- 1881783306
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leiter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leiter accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leiter works at
Dr. Leiter has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leiter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leiter speaks German, Hebrew and Yiddish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Leiter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leiter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.