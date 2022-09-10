See All Plastic Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Gila Weinstein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gila Weinstein, MD

Dr. Gila Weinstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Weinstein works at Gila Weinstein PLC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baroukh and Robert E. Kodsi M.d. PC
    6010 Bay Pkwy Ste 804, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 452-9804

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Birthmark
Wound Repair
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 10, 2022
Dr. Gila Weinstein with her colleagues Dr. Houten and Dr. Razi relieved my suffering with failed back syndrome and spinal stenosis. She did a fantastic repair on the scars left behind by two previous surgeries and provided great follow-up care after I was discharged from the hospital
— Sep 10, 2022
Dr. Gila Weinstein, MD
About Dr. Gila Weinstein, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497984280
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gila Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weinstein works at Gila Weinstein PLC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weinstein’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

