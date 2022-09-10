Dr. Gila Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gila Weinstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Gila Weinstein, MD
Dr. Gila Weinstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
Baroukh and Robert E. Kodsi M.d. PC6010 Bay Pkwy Ste 804, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (212) 452-9804
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gila Weinstein with her colleagues Dr. Houten and Dr. Razi relieved my suffering with failed back syndrome and spinal stenosis. She did a fantastic repair on the scars left behind by two previous surgeries and provided great follow-up care after I was discharged from the hospital
About Dr. Gila Weinstein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
