Dr. Gilbert Abou-Lahoud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gilbert Abou-Lahoud, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Locations
Lee Physician Group Neurosurgery13685 Doctors Way Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 343-1176
Surgical Healing Arts Center6150 Diamond Centre Ct Ste 1300, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 344-9786
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abou Lahoud performed a left inguinal hernia repair to a faulty repair when I was 2 years old. He did it laparoscopically and did a fantastic job, I have had 4 hernias in my adult life and by far Dr Lahoud did the best job. I did not need any pain meds at all. I would highly recommend Dr Lahoud as a surgeon !
About Dr. Gilbert Abou-Lahoud, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic, French, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
