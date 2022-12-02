See All General Surgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Gilbert Aidinian, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gilbert Aidinian, MD

Dr. Gilbert Aidinian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Aidinian works at UMC Healthcare Partners - Vascular and Endovascular Surgery in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aidinian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UMC Healthcare Partners - Vascular and Endovascular Surgery
    10410 Vista Del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 200-2680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2022
    My experiences with Dr. Aidinian have been great. He always makes me feel very comfortable.
    Victoria Wesley — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Gilbert Aidinian, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346447091
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilbert Aidinian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aidinian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aidinian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aidinian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aidinian works at UMC Healthcare Partners - Vascular and Endovascular Surgery in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Aidinian’s profile.

    Dr. Aidinian has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aidinian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Aidinian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aidinian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aidinian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aidinian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

