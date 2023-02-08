Dr. Gilbert Christy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Christy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gilbert Christy, MD
Dr. Gilbert Christy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Dr. Christy works at
Dr. Christy's Office Locations
WK Bossier ENT & Allergy2449 Hospital Dr Ste 440, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
Dr. G. Keith Christy, MD2400 Hospital Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Christy takes the time to understand your concerns and will address them with down to earth explanations. He is genuinely concerned for the well being of his patients and makes sure your care is the right care. The staff from the front office to the nurses is very good. Everyone is professional and will make sure you’re taken care of.
About Dr. Gilbert Christy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1396779641
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Christy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Christy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christy works at
Dr. Christy has seen patients for Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Christy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christy.
