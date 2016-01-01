See All Pediatricians in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Gilbert Dick, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gilbert Dick, MD

Dr. Gilbert Dick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    173 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY 11023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-4020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Acute Bronchitis
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Acute Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis
Common Cold
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis
Gastritis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gilbert Dick, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1447351960
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilbert Dick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

