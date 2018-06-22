See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Gilbert Duxbury, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (18)
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gilbert Duxbury, MD

Dr. Gilbert Duxbury, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Duxbury works at Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Duxbury's Office Locations

    Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    1723 Broadway St Ste 315, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 519-4960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spine Deformities
Scoliosis
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Clavicle Fracture
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Joint Pain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Excision of Femur or Knee
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Marfan Syndrome
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Spina Bifida
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Torticollis
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gilbert Duxbury, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508014044
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duxbury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duxbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duxbury works at Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Duxbury’s profile.

    Dr. Duxbury has seen patients for Spine Deformities and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duxbury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Duxbury. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duxbury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duxbury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duxbury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

