Dr. Duxbury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert Duxbury, MD
Overview of Dr. Gilbert Duxbury, MD
Dr. Gilbert Duxbury, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Duxbury works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Duxbury's Office Locations
-
1
Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1723 Broadway St Ste 315, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Directions (573) 519-4960
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duxbury?
A great Dr and carrying man we love him he did a Amazon job on my daughter we will miss you.i would decently recommended him to any one Amazon man
About Dr. Gilbert Duxbury, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1508014044
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duxbury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duxbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duxbury works at
Dr. Duxbury has seen patients for Spine Deformities and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duxbury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Duxbury. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duxbury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duxbury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duxbury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.