Dr. Gilbert Ezell, MD

Urology
3.7 (23)
Map Pin Small Hermitage, TN
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gilbert Ezell, MD

Dr. Gilbert Ezell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Ezell works at Urology Associates PC - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ezell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates PC
    5651 Frist Blvd Ste 616, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 391-4394

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Care Network
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 26, 2018
    Great and Caring Doctor! The Best of the Best ??
    Gail McCullen in Hermitage Tn — Apr 26, 2018
    Dr. Gilbert Ezell, MD
    About Dr. Gilbert Ezell, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265419725
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Univ Of Tenn Memphis
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilbert Ezell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ezell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ezell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ezell works at Urology Associates PC - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN. View the full address on Dr. Ezell’s profile.

    Dr. Ezell has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ezell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

