Overview

Dr. Gilbert Katz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan, Community Hospital Onaga, Geary Community Hospital, Holton Community Hospital, Wamego Health Center and Washington County Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Cotton Oneil Heart Center in Topeka, KS with other offices in Manhattan, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.