Overview of Dr. Gilbert Kepecs, MD

Dr. Gilbert Kepecs, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Kepecs works at Hackensack Rheumatology in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.