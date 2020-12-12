See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Gilbert Kuhn Jr, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gilbert Kuhn Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Kuhn Jr works at Providence Saint Johns Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Saint Johns Health Center
    2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-8811
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Paul B. Haberman MD A Medical Corporation
    1301 20th St Ste 360, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 828-3465

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma

Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 12, 2020
    Dec 12, 2020
Excellent very personal and caring ! The office staff is unorganized to say the least I have left several messages without a call back Dr. Kuhn is FANTASTIC !! The office staff is VERY unhelpful ?? I am still waiting to hear from the office and my pharmacy waiting to hear from the office to refill my prescriptions
    — Dec 12, 2020
    About Dr. Gilbert Kuhn Jr, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
