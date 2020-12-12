Dr. Gilbert Kuhn Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Kuhn Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gilbert Kuhn Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Kuhn Jr works at
Locations
Providence Saint Johns Health Center2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-8811Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Paul B. Haberman MD A Medical Corporation1301 20th St Ste 360, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-3465
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent very personal and caring ! The office staff is unorganized to say the least I have left several messages without a call back Dr. Kuhn is FANTASTIC !! The office staff is VERY unhelpful ?? I am still waiting to hear from the office and my pharmacy waiting to hear from the office to refill my prescriptions
About Dr. Gilbert Kuhn Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144317629
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
