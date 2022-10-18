Dr. Ladd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert Ladd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gilbert Ladd, MD
Dr. Gilbert Ladd, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Ladd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ladd's Office Locations
-
1
Dudley Kezlarian Samarian Ladd3290 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 509, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 290-2220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ladd?
Dr. Ladd is a wonderful Dr., and a great human being. I am so grateful to have him in my life. His compassion is a gift. His patience and understanding are like a rainbow!
About Dr. Gilbert Ladd, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1407941321
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med|University Of Al Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladd accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladd works at
Dr. Ladd has seen patients for Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ladd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ladd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.