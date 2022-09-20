See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Gilbert Lee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (31)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gilbert Lee, MD

Dr. Gilbert Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa
    11515 El Camino Real Ste 150, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 509-7738

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Atrophy
Breast Ptosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr. Lee performed a face, neck, lip and eye lid procedure, along with fat transfer to my cheeks in June of 2022. I could not be more pleased with him as a physician, the front office and professional staff of Changes Plastic Surgery and Spa. Dr. Lee is very personable and transparent in terms of what to expect from the procedures. My results are exactly what I had asked for - a fresh look, without being pulled. He took years off my face and neck, yet it all looks so natural. The main comment I get from people I encounter is “wow, your skin looks fantastic,” what products do you use? I recommend him and the spa services at Changes Plastic Surgery 100% and without hesitation. I could not be more pleased with the results I received and the choice I made in choosing Dr. Gilbert Lee and Changes Plastic Surgery and Spa. I will continue to see them as needed for any ongoing needs.
    Gail E. — Sep 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gilbert Lee, MD
    About Dr. Gilbert Lee, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1417037680
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University
    • University Rochester
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilbert Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

