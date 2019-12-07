Dr. Gilbert Nyamuswa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nyamuswa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Nyamuswa, MD
Overview of Dr. Gilbert Nyamuswa, MD
Dr. Gilbert Nyamuswa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Nyamuswa works at
Dr. Nyamuswa's Office Locations
The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 301, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 805-4667
Las Vegas2911 N Tenaya Way Ste 210, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 805-4668
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was his patient 2002-2004; husband was patient in 2015-2017. Throughout our years under his care, we always felt he was fully aware of every nuance in our respective conditions. Courteous and professional, yet engaged us in 'everyday' conversation. Not an elitist, not an egotist; dedicated to his patients and their wellbeing. He has been there for us through several life-changing challenges and we are forever grateful.
About Dr. Gilbert Nyamuswa, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1235136854
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital|Harlem Hospital Center
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nyamuswa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nyamuswa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nyamuswa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nyamuswa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nyamuswa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nyamuswa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nyamuswa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.