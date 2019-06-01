Dr. Gilbert Ong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Ong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Yakima Valley Memorial.
Gastro Health - Edmonds21600 Highway 99 Ste 260, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 744-2650
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ong is very professional, kind, and friendly. He is an amazing doctor!
About Dr. Gilbert Ong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- University of Santo Tomas
Dr. Ong has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ong speaks Chinese.
