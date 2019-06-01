Overview

Dr. Gilbert Ong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Yakima Valley Memorial.



Dr. Ong works at Gastro Health - Edmonds in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.