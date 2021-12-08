Dr. Gilbert Ortega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Ortega, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gilbert Ortega, MD
Dr. Gilbert Ortega, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Ortega works at
Dr. Ortega's Office Locations
-
1
Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.3126 N Civic Center Plz, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 874-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortega?
Dr. Ortega is a very compassionate provider. My experience has been phenomenal!
About Dr. Gilbert Ortega, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114960168
Education & Certifications
- John Border AO Fellowship
- Yale-New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- Yale University
- University of Houston / University Park
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortega has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortega accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortega works at
Dr. Ortega speaks Spanish.
216 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortega. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.