Overview of Dr. Gilbert Rogers, MD

Dr. Gilbert Rogers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Rogers works at Internal Medicine Associates in West Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.