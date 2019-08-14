Overview of Dr. Gilbert Rojas, DO

Dr. Gilbert Rojas, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital.



Dr. Rojas works at LeJeune Orthopedic Associates in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.