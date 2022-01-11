Dr. Gilbert Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Ruiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gilbert Ruiz, MD
Dr. Gilbert Ruiz, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Ruiz works at
Dr. Ruiz's Office Locations
-
1
San Antonio Ent4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 225-3136
-
2
Christus Santa Rosa Hospital Alamo Heights423 Treeline Park Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 949-6000
-
3
Brooks Medical Office8019 S New Braunfels Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 337-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Not sure why people leave bad reviews on him because of other staff. He is a five star doctor in my opinion. I went in to my appointment, was taken back maybe 10 minutes after (wasn’t busy) then maybe a total of 20 minutes after he was in the room. He was very mild mannered and not aggressive or rushing at all. He listened to everything I had to say, and it was a long thing about another ent that didn’t do his job right and so now I was there. I was there to get wax on my eardrum off that a horrible ent at another place just left in my ear causing no hearing and also my throat that the other ent rushed through and didn’t explain anything. And this guy handled all that perfectly in every way. He checked everything that needed to be checked and never was acting like he just wanted to get it done. Super nice guy and thorough at what he did. It’s hard to find doctors today that act like they even want to help you. Much less one that is polite and kind mannered. I definitely recommend.
About Dr. Gilbert Ruiz, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104825041
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
