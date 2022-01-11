See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Gilbert Ruiz, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gilbert Ruiz, MD

Dr. Gilbert Ruiz, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ruiz works at San Antonio Ent in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ruiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Ent
    4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 225-3136
  2. 2
    Christus Santa Rosa Hospital Alamo Heights
    423 Treeline Park Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 949-6000
  3. 3
    Brooks Medical Office
    8019 S New Braunfels Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 337-1050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Turbinates
Sleep Apnea
Pharyngitis
Enlarged Turbinates
Sleep Apnea
Pharyngitis

  View other providers who treat Anosmia
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Deafness
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Gilbert Ruiz, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104825041
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilbert Ruiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruiz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

