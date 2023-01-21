Overview of Dr. Gilbert Schorlemmer, MD

Dr. Gilbert Schorlemmer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, St. Mark's Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.



Dr. Schorlemmer works at MountainStar Cardiovascular Surgery - Salt Lake in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Orem, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.