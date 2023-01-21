Dr. Gilbert Schorlemmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schorlemmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- UT
- Salt Lake City
- Dr. Gilbert Schorlemmer, MD
Dr. Gilbert Schorlemmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gilbert Schorlemmer, MD
Dr. Gilbert Schorlemmer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, St. Mark's Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Schorlemmer works at
Dr. Schorlemmer's Office Locations
-
1
MountainStar Cardiovascular Surgery - Salt Lake1160 E 3900 S Ste 3500, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 871-8184Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mountainstar Cardiovasculer Surgery-Timpanogos698 W 800 N Ste 210, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 254-5803
-
3
Mountainstar Cv Surgery700 W 800 N Ste 444, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 714-6412Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lakeview Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Heart
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
- View other providers who treat Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux Surgery
- View other providers who treat Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Air and Gas Embolism
- View other providers who treat Amputation
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva
- View other providers who treat Angioplasty
- View other providers who treat Angioplasty With Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting
- View other providers who treat Aortic Arch Thoracic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dilation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Repair
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Replacement
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valvuloplasty
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arterial Dissection
- View other providers who treat Arterial Revascularization
- View other providers who treat Arterial Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
- View other providers who treat Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Atherectomy
- View other providers who treat Atrial Conduits for Surgical Revascularization
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation Surgery
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Balloon Angioplasty
- View other providers who treat Bicuspid Aortic Valve
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bronchogenic Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Buerger's Disease
- View other providers who treat Bypass Surgery
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Arrest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Sources of Embolism
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Carotid Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Carotid Dissection
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Carotid Surgery
- View other providers who treat Carotid Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Revascularization
- View other providers who treat Cervical Rib
- View other providers who treat Chest Mass
- View other providers who treat Chest Trauma
- View other providers who treat Chest Tube Insertion
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Deformity
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Tumor
- View other providers who treat Chronic Constrictive Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Claudication
- View other providers who treat Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Calcification
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Revascularization
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Revascularization Using Arterial Conduits
- View other providers who treat Decortication and Pleurectomy
- View other providers who treat Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Dissecting Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Effort Vein Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Aneurysm Repair
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Procedure
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Stent Grafting
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Stricture
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophagomyotomy
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excisional Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Extrapleural Lung Removal
- View other providers who treat False Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Familial Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Femoral Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Gangrenous Disorder
- View other providers who treat Heart Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Heart Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heart Defect Repair
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Replacement
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hybrid Coronary Bypass (Revascularization)
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Iliac Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Intermittent Claudication
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Leg Bypass
- View other providers who treat Leg Venous Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Limb Salvage Surgery
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Abscess
- View other providers who treat Lung Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer Treatment
- View other providers who treat Lung Mass
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Surgery
- View other providers who treat Lung Volume Reduction Surgery (LVRS)
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Lymphedema
- View other providers who treat Maze Procedure
- View other providers who treat Mechanical Embolectomy
- View other providers who treat Mechanical Thrombectomy
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Mediastinitis
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Aneurysm Repair
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Repair
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Replacement
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Multi-Arterial Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Multifocal Premature Beats
- View other providers who treat Muscle Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Myocardial Revascularization
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Off-Pump Coronary Artery Revascularization Surgery
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Patent Ductus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Pectus Carinatum Repair
- View other providers who treat Pectus Excavatum
- View other providers who treat Pectus Excavatum Repair
- View other providers who treat Percutaneous Balloon Valvuloplasty
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Angioplasty
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Bypass
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion and PleurX® Catheter Placement
- View other providers who treat Pleural Evacuation
- View other providers who treat Popliteal Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Primary Hyperhidrosis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Angioplasty
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Renal Vein Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Repair Intracranial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Resection of Cardiac Tumor
- View other providers who treat Respiratory System Cancer
- View other providers who treat Revascularization
- View other providers who treat Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Rib Tumor
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Saccular Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Skin Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Small Cell Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stent Grafting
- View other providers who treat Sternum Fracture
- View other providers who treat Surgical Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Sympathectomy
- View other providers who treat Temporal Artery Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Surgery
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Sympathectomy for Sweaty Palms
- View other providers who treat Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Procedure
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopy
- View other providers who treat Thoracotomy
- View other providers who treat Thromboembolism
- View other providers who treat Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Total Coronary Artery Revascularization
- View other providers who treat Trachea Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Tumors
- View other providers who treat Transbronchial Lung Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Incompetence
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Uremic Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Valvular Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Valvular Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Valvuloplasty
- View other providers who treat Varicose Vein Procedure
- View other providers who treat Vascular Procedure
- View other providers who treat Vascular Shunt
- View other providers who treat Vascular Stenting
- View other providers who treat Vascular Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Venous Reflux
- View other providers who treat Venous Sclerotherapy
- View other providers who treat Venous Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Artery Dissection
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS)
- View other providers who treat Viral Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Visceral Aneurysm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Schorlemmer?
When my husband almost died of an aneurysm, Dr. Schorlemmer repaired the artery and closed up his wrist so perfectly. He was kind and understanding with me, explaining things and the follow up was also very thorough. We will always be grateful to him and his staff. The first responders brought my husband to the ER at Timpanogos Hispital, so there was no urgent appointment. The hospital arranged everything, and we couldn't have had better care.
About Dr. Gilbert Schorlemmer, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629060553
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City | University of North Carolina Hospital NC
- North Carolina Memorial Hospital|North Carolina Memorial Hospital|University Of North Carolina|University Utah Affil Hosps|University of North Carolina|University Utah Affil Hosps
- University of North Carolina Hospital|University of North Carolina Hospital NC|University of North Carolina Hospital|University of North Carolina Hospital NC
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schorlemmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schorlemmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schorlemmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schorlemmer works at
Dr. Schorlemmer has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schorlemmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schorlemmer speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schorlemmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schorlemmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schorlemmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schorlemmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.