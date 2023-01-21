See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Gilbert Schorlemmer, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.9 (18)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gilbert Schorlemmer, MD

Dr. Gilbert Schorlemmer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, St. Mark's Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

Dr. Schorlemmer works at MountainStar Cardiovascular Surgery - Salt Lake in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Orem, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Schorlemmer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MountainStar Cardiovascular Surgery - Salt Lake
    1160 E 3900 S Ste 3500, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 871-8184
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mountainstar Cardiovasculer Surgery-Timpanogos
    698 W 800 N Ste 210, Orem, UT 84057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5803
  3. 3
    Mountainstar Cv Surgery
    700 W 800 N Ste 444, Orem, UT 84057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 714-6412
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Mountain View Hospital
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Thoracic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Valvuloplasty Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Revascularization Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Atrial Conduits for Surgical Revascularization Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bacterial Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Balloon Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Bicuspid Aortic Valve Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Sources of Embolism Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carotid Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Revascularization Chevron Icon
Cervical Rib Chevron Icon
Chest Mass Chevron Icon
Chest Trauma Chevron Icon
Chest Tube Insertion Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Tumor Chevron Icon
Chronic Constrictive Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Revascularization Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Revascularization Using Arterial Conduits Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Descending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Extrapleural Lung Removal Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Gangrenous Disorder Chevron Icon
Heart Biopsy Chevron Icon
Heart Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hybrid Coronary Bypass (Revascularization) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Leg Bypass Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Limb Salvage Surgery Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Lung Removal Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lung Volume Reduction Surgery (LVRS) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mechanical Embolectomy Chevron Icon
Mechanical Thrombectomy Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinitis Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Multi-Arterial Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Myocardial Revascularization Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Off-Pump Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Off-Pump Coronary Artery Revascularization Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pectus Carinatum Repair Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Repair  Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Balloon Valvuloplasty Chevron Icon
Pericardial Effusion Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion and PleurX® Catheter Placement Chevron Icon
Pleural Evacuation Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Revascularization Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rib Tumor Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Surgical Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Temporal Artery Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracic Sympathectomy for Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopy Chevron Icon
Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Total Coronary Artery Revascularization Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Stenosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheal Tumors Chevron Icon
Transbronchial Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Incompetence Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Uremic Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Valvular Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Valvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Valvuloplasty Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Shunt Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) Chevron Icon
Viral Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 21, 2023
    When my husband almost died of an aneurysm, Dr. Schorlemmer repaired the artery and closed up his wrist so perfectly. He was kind and understanding with me, explaining things and the follow up was also very thorough. We will always be grateful to him and his staff. The first responders brought my husband to the ER at Timpanogos Hispital, so there was no urgent appointment. The hospital arranged everything, and we couldn't have had better care.
    Mary Hokanson — Jan 21, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gilbert Schorlemmer, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gilbert Schorlemmer, MD.

    About Dr. Gilbert Schorlemmer, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1629060553
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City | University of North Carolina Hospital NC
    • North Carolina Memorial Hospital|North Carolina Memorial Hospital|University Of North Carolina|University Utah Affil Hosps|University of North Carolina|University Utah Affil Hosps
    • University of North Carolina Hospital|University of North Carolina Hospital NC|University of North Carolina Hospital|University of North Carolina Hospital NC
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gilbert Schorlemmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schorlemmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schorlemmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schorlemmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schorlemmer has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schorlemmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schorlemmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schorlemmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schorlemmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schorlemmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.