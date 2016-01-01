Overview

Dr. Gilbert Varela IV, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.



Dr. Varela IV works at Central City Community Health Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.